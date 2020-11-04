Rick A. Kotowski
Born: January 10, 1953; Peru
Died: November 1, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Rick A. Kotowski, 67, of Peru, passed away Monday, November 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Rick was born January 10, 1953 in Peru to Joseph and Madeline (Bornac) Kotowski. He married Jill Pinn on September 11, 1971 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru. He worked at Consolidated Freight for 27 years and Fed Ex for 18 years. He was a member of Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club, La Salle and Deer Park Golf Club, Peru. He was an avid golfer, coached Peru boys 'baseball for many years and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Most of all he loved taking the kids to the golf course, and he would always let them drive the golf cart.
He is survived by his wife Jill of Peru; his children, Cory Kotowski of St. Charles, MO and Christa (Jason) Urbanski of LaSalle; six grandchildren, Emma and Sophia Kotowski and Colby, Cooper, Ceyton and Christian Urbanski; a brother, Daniel (Pat) Kotowski of Ottawa; and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Pinn of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Kotowski; sister-in-law, Barbara Kotowski; and father-in-law Allan Pinn.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Honor Flight.
