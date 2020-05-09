Ricky W. Wlodarchak
Born: January 11, 1958; La Salle
Died: May 8, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Ricky Wayne Wlodarchak, 62, of rural Mendota, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry. Private online condolences may be left for his family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.
Ricky was born on January 11, 1958 in La Salle to Richard and Kathleen (Ellerbrock) Wlodarchak. He married Carol Newell on June 1, 1985 in Arlington. He worked as a machine operator for Tee Group Films in Ladd and was a past owner and operator of Cherry Small Engine. He volunteered for the Cherry Fire Department and was a member of the Cherry Booster Club.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Wlodarchak of rural Mendota; his daughter, Courtney K. Croissant of Hixson, Tennessee; his son, John Wlodarchak, at home; his mother-in-law, Elaine Newell of Arlington; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Wlodarchak and Kathleen (Ellerbrock) Christian; his father-in-law, Everett "Shorty" Newell ; and his brother-in-law, Raymond Newell.
Memorials may be madeto Ricky's family or the Illinois Cancer Center in Peru.
