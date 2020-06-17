Rita A. Salz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita A. Salz

Born: April 8, 1935; Pontiac

Died: June 14, 2020; Tonica

TONICA – Rita Ann Salz, 85, of Tonica passed away at home on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. Everyone is welcome to attend graveside services at noon in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Salz was born in Pontiac on April 8, 1935 to Raymond and Mary (Mulera) Shannon. She married Floyd Salz on August 11, 1956 in St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Salz was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Leonore. She enjoyed cooking. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Salz is survived by her husband, Floyd of Tonica; seven children, Jerome (Pam) Salz of Tonica, Patricia (Greg) Elliott of Ottawa, Elaine (Rick) Puetz of Winfield, Joan (Art) Johnston of Streator, Barbara (Mike) McGrogan of Ottawa, Mary Anderson of Huntington Beach, CA, Thomas (Brandy) Salz of Leonore; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ray (Mary) Shannon Jr. of Utica, James "Art" (Lynn) Shannon of Ottawa, and Donald Shannon of Ottawa; three sisters, Greta Bertrand of Joliet, Colletta Hilton of Wayne, and Helen (Terry) Powell of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Joan Elliott; twin great-grandsons, Liam Elric and Gavin Joseph Puetz; and two sisters, Geraldine Burke and Janet Salz.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved