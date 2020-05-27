Rita M. Bland
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. Bland

Born: October 23, 1942; La Salle

Died: May 23, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Rita M. Bland, 77, formerly of DePue and for the past 9 years a resident at Liberty Village of Princeton, died at 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at DePue Village Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.

She was born on October23, 1942 in La Salle to Frank and Vincentia (Gerace) Wrona. She married John Bland and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2009.

Rita had worked at the Spring Valley Garment Factory, Bassick's, Hobb's and loved cleaning houses.

Survivors include three daughters, Libby Leigh of La Salle, Debbie (Ed) Derix of Spring Valley, and Cindee(Michael) Rossmann of Iowa City, Iowa; a sister, Alice Boehm; 8 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Brett Bland in 2015; and a brother, Harold Wrona.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved