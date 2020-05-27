Rita M. Bland



Born: October 23, 1942; La Salle



Died: May 23, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Rita M. Bland, 77, formerly of DePue and for the past 9 years a resident at Liberty Village of Princeton, died at 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at DePue Village Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.



She was born on October23, 1942 in La Salle to Frank and Vincentia (Gerace) Wrona. She married John Bland and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2009.



Rita had worked at the Spring Valley Garment Factory, Bassick's, Hobb's and loved cleaning houses.



Survivors include three daughters, Libby Leigh of La Salle, Debbie (Ed) Derix of Spring Valley, and Cindee(Michael) Rossmann of Iowa City, Iowa; a sister, Alice Boehm; 8 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Brett Bland in 2015; and a brother, Harold Wrona.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store