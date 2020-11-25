1/1
Rita M. Delvallee
Rita M. Delvallee

Born: March 28, 1930; Cicero

Died: November 23, 2020; Peru

PERU – Rita M. Delvallee, 90, of Peru, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 23, 2020 in Heritage Health Care in Peru.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph's Church in Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Webster Park. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced during the visitation and funeral Mass. Pallbearers will be Jim Hurst, Jen Marsala and Jake Marsala. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.

Rita was born in Cicero on March 28, 1930 to Raymond and Helen (Wieczorek) Jaskolski. She married Edward Delvallee on January 27, 1951. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing and listening to music, camping and fishing. Her greatest joy was her family.

Rita is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Jim) Hurst of Peru, and one son Darryl (Pamela) Delvallee of Peru; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret (Don) Piano of Peru and Annie (Marvin) King of Ladd; sister-in-law Arlene Jaskolski of Peru; and one brother-in-law Ron Foster of Peru.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward on March 1, 2007; one grandson, Michael Hurst, two sisters, Irene Burch and Christine Foster; and one brother Ray Jaskolski.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
