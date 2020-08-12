1/
Robert C. "Bob" Freese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. 'Bob' Freese

Died: August 11, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Robert C. "Bob" Freese, 98, of Ottawa, died August 11, 2020 at his home.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park with the Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Due to current guidelines, social distancing and face coverings are requested.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved