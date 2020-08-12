Robert C. 'Bob' Freese



Died: August 11, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Robert C. "Bob" Freese, 98, of Ottawa, died August 11, 2020 at his home.



The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park with the Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.



Due to current guidelines, social distancing and face coverings are requested.





