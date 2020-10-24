1/1
Robert Destri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Destri

Born: November 26, 1938; Spring Valley

Died: October 21, 2020; Hines

LADD – Robert Destri, 81, of Ladd, passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Hines, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Cherry with Rev. Patrick Fixsen, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley with full military rites conducted by the Ladd American Legion Post #938. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mr. Destri was born November 26, 1938 in Spring Valley to Fred and Katherine (Marchetti) Destri. He graduated from Hall High School, Class of 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. He married Teryl Volant on April 18, 1999 at the couple's home in Ladd. He worked at Hennepin Steel Mill for more than 33 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Cherry, Ladd Moose Lodge and Ladd American Legion Post #938.

Bob and his wife spent the winters in Apache Junction, AZ and spent many years going to the Cubs spring training and attended many away games throughout the country. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play golf and enjoyed taking care of his flower garden and lawn. He was known as one of the best poker and euchre players. He loved sports and knew all the stats of his favorite teams.

He is survived by his wife, Teryl of Ladd; three children, Kathy Melvin of Elizabethton, TN, Jamie (Jim) Mealey of San Tan Valley, AZ and Kristi Parker of Oglesby; three granddaughters, Melissa Hayer, Johnna Destri, and Jaide Gramer; one grandson, Gino Mealey; one great-grandson, David Linton; two great-great grandchildren, Karrissa and Joey Linton; one sister, Joanne Monterastelli of Peru; one brother, Gary (Lisa) Destri of Webster Park; and his mother in-law, Yvonne Volant of Ladd

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ron Destri; and his father-in-law, Harry Volant.

Pallbearers will be Jim and Gino Mealey, Paul Crawford, Rick Nauman, Michael Quartucci and Tony Pavanto.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spring Valley Food Pantry or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Peru

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved