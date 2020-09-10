Robert 'Squid' Donahue
Died: September 8, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
OTTAWA – Robert "Squid" Donahue, 72, of Ottawa, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Gary Castor, officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church on Friday. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements. Visit www.MuellerFH.com
to send condolences.