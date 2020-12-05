Robert Joseph GrebnerBorn: September 28, 1931; PeoriaDied: November 30, 2020; PeruPeru – Robert Joseph Grebner, 89, of Peru, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru, IL.He was born September 28, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to Emil and Bessie (Winkler) Grebner. As a young boy, he learned and enjoyed farming the family homestead with the help and guidance of his uncles Glen and Lloyd Winkler as well as his grandparents. He attended Metamora Township High School where he was active in many clubs, an excellent student and a standout football player. He loved animals, especially his favorite farm work horse teams, "Queenie and Prince" and "Cap and Vic". From a young age, he was known to be quite a prankster, often using cherry bomb fireworks as an effective method. His favorite saying was "Life Is Good!"Robert served our country by entering the Navy during the Korean War conflict as a radioman, and soon after pursued electronics school training and took a job with IBM to service accounts in the LaSalle-Peru, IL, region. Robert married Ann Marie Saunders November 5th, 1960 and they raised three sons while living in Peru, IL. He served on various community committees and was instrumental at starting a steering board for the first 911 program in the LaSalle County area, with expertise on computer capabilities and also served as President of the LaSalle-Peru Township High School Athletic Boosters Club in the late 1970's. He retired from IBM in 1995. His patience and guidance was appreciated while working with Boy Scout Troop 1, Peru, IL, where he shaped many into fine young men.Three of his favorite hobbies were carving wood with his steady hand and favorite pocket knife and making glass hearts and crosses with a Dremel tool and crafting beautiful, unique bracelets from many of the natural seeds found in nature. Also, tree planting, visiting Naples, FL, Mackinac Island, MI and acabin he built for a sister in Hayward, WI were true passions of his. He was known as "Bob the Builder" to his many granddaughters and great grandchildren.He is survived by his former wife, Ann of Peru, IL; sons, Bryan (Mary Beth) of Peru, IL, Kevin (Ann) of Lake Villa, IL; 7 granddaughters, Katy (Butch) Gapinski of Granville, IL, Chantel Modesitt of Peru, IL, Rachelle Saubert of Rockdale, IL, Amalakya Grebner and Giavanna Grebner, both of Peru, IL, Caroline Grebner of Los Angeles, CA, and Claire Grebner of Lake Villa, IL; sisters, Lillian Stakely of Tiskilwa, IL, Eileen Dotson of Metamora, IL, Florence Grebner of Darien, IL, Marcella Tincher of Peoria, IL; a nephew, Richard Dotson of Metamora, IL; special friends, Carol Kiefel and Daryl Walker, both of Peru, IL; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces, Linda Green and Candy Staley, both of Chillicothe, IL, and Debbie Wagner of Princeton, IL.Robert was proceeded in death by his parents and a son, Daryl.Arrangements will be through Mason Funeral Home in Metamora, ILg and burial will be at Hickory Point Cemetery, Metamora, IL. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral services are being delayed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW Women's Auxiliary Chapter of Peoria, IL.A Future Celebration of Life date will be determined.