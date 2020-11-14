1/1
Robert H. "Bob" laird
Robert 'Bob' H. laird

Born: January 21, 1934

Died: November 12, 2020

LA SALLE – Robert "Bob" H. Laird, 86, of La Salle, passed away November 12, 2020 in Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.

Bob was born on a farm in Henderson County on January 21, 1934 to Ronald and Velva (Hale) Laird. He graduated from Little York, High School in 1952. He served with the U.S .Army during the Korean War from June 18, 1953 and discharged on May 5, 1955. His specialty was surveying, driving and mechanical repair. He was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal while serving his country in Germany. He married Janet Foley on March 24, 1985.

Bob was a Sears service technician for 38 years. He enjoyed working and helping people. His greatest love was his family and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet of La Salle; children, Shonda (Dan) Liggett and Scott (Cindy) Laird; stepchildren, Greg (Sharon) Foley and Gary Foley; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle or Grace United Methodist Church in La Salle.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
