Robert J. 'Bob' Castle
Born: March 9, 1943; Chicago
Died: May 24, 2020; LaGrange Park
BERWYN – Robert Joseph "Bob" Castle, 77, of Berwyn, formerly of the Illinois Valley, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at The Grove of LaGrange Park.
A graveside burial service will be held at 11:30 a.m Saturday, May 30, at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Spring Valley, with Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Arrangements are being provided by Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Bob was born on March 9, 1943 in Chicago, the seventh child of John and Sylvia (Thurlow) Castle. Bob was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1960-64 on the U.S.S. Antares.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (nee Geary, nee Kuzniar).
He is survived by his sisters, Betty (Raymond) Spence of Spring Valley and Margie (Ralph) Rizo of Berwyn. Bob was a great uncle and adopted uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was also stepfather to David, Geary (Ellen), Jack and Patrick Kuzniar and grandfather to 3.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Jack (Lillian, Mary), Bill (Marilyn), Tim (Lillian), Rich (Dolores) and Ed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warriors Project in Bob's memory will be appreciated.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.
Published in News Tribune on May 30, 2020.