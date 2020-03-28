|
|
Robert J. colmane
Born: June 28, 1973; La Salle
Died: March 24, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Robert J. Colmane, 46, of La Salle, died unexpectedly at home on March 24, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.
Bob was born in La Salle on June 28, 1973 to Robert L. and Betty (Ritz) Colmane. He was a welder.Bob loved being outdoors, either walking his dogs, hunting or fishing. He loved music and playing his guitar. He was a very funny man with a great sense of humor.
Bob is survived by his mother, Betty (Dan) Gunderson of Oglesby, and his father Robert (Kay) Colmane of La Salle; one brother, Mark (Carrie) Colmane of Tonica; three stepsisters, Alexis (Eric) Rebholz of Peru, Dr. Kelly (Marty) Lundgren of Wheaton and Shelly Wentz in Belize; loving girlfriend. Megan Siekierka of La Salle; nieces and nephews; and his companion, his dog Izabella.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents' a stepbrother, Jacob; and his special companions, his dogs Myles and Cal.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.