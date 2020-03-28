News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Colmane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Colmane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. colmane

Born: June 28, 1973; La Salle

Died: March 24, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Robert J. Colmane, 46, of La Salle, died unexpectedly at home on March 24, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.

Bob was born in La Salle on June 28, 1973 to Robert L. and Betty (Ritz) Colmane. He was a welder.Bob loved being outdoors, either walking his dogs, hunting or fishing. He loved music and playing his guitar. He was a very funny man with a great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his mother, Betty (Dan) Gunderson of Oglesby, and his father Robert (Kay) Colmane of La Salle; one brother, Mark (Carrie) Colmane of Tonica; three stepsisters, Alexis (Eric) Rebholz of Peru, Dr. Kelly (Marty) Lundgren of Wheaton and Shelly Wentz in Belize; loving girlfriend. Megan Siekierka of La Salle; nieces and nephews; and his companion, his dog Izabella.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents' a stepbrother, Jacob; and his special companions, his dogs Myles and Cal.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -