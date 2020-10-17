1/1
Robert J. Godfrey
Robert J. Godfrey

Born: November 21, 1927; La Salle

Died: October 14, 2020; Shabbona

MENDOTA – Robert J. Godfrey, 92, of Mendota passed away October 14, 2020 at Prairie Crossing and Rehab, Shabbona.

Graveside services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Robert was born November 21, 1927 in La Salle to Floyd and Blanche (Nelson) Godfrey. He married Vera Ritter on December 14, 1948 in Mendota. Robert graduated from La Salle-Peru High School. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific. He worked at Wayside Press in Mendota and Warren Radio in La Salle. He loved to take family vacations in northern Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Full of Winnebago; two sons, Dave (Cathy) Godfrey of Tucson, Arizona and Jim (Jean) Godfrey of St. Germain, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Full and Joshua, Stephanie and Jennifer Godfrey; four great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Rister of Kirksville, Missouri; and his sister, Betty Fry of Mendota.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Godfrey, his mother, Blanche Kohr; his wife, Vera on August 3, 2020; daughter, Jill on October 21, 2017; brother, Floyd; sister, Lucille; and son-in-law, Don Full on June 19, 2006.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
