Robert J. Hoff
Died: June 1, 2020; Chicago
GRANVILLE – Robert J. Hoff, 51 of Chicago and Granville, died June 1, 2020, in Chicago.
There will be no services. Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.