Robert J. 'Bob' Kanuch
Born: September 15, 1935; Spring Valley
Died: November 6, 2020; Peru
PERU – Robert J. "Bob" Kanuch, 85, of Peru, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at Manor Court in Peru.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, La Salle. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Bob was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Spring Valley to George and Mary (Quinn) Kanuch. He graduated from Hall High School in 1953 and worked at Sunstrand in La Salle for 32 years. He married Mary L. Lanter on April 30, 1971, at St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle. She passed away Nov. 8, 2010. Bob coached Little League Baseball in Cherry and was the original founder of the Cherry Booster Club. He was an avid sports fan. He loved to follow Hall High School sports, the Chicago Cubs and the Northwestern Wildcats. He was also a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Janie) Kanuch of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; a daughter, Debra; a brother; and a sister.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
The online guest book may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.