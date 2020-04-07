|
|
Robert J. Morrison
Born: March 15, 1950; La Salle
Died: April 2, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Robert J. Morrison, 70 of Oglesby died at 11 a.m. April 2, 2020 unexpectedly in his home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in chargeof arrangements.
Bob was born March 15, 1950 in La Salle to Donald and Betty (Siebert) Morrison. Bob worked as a manager forMontgomery Wards and later at Sears. He served on the LaS alle-Peru High School Board of Education , where he was chair of the finance and public relations committees, and was a member of the board's policy committee. He also served on the L-P Foundation board.
Bob loved gardening, and travelingto Chetek, WI every July with his family. He was an avid Bears fan with a basement full of memorabilia he collected.
He is survived by his sister, Laurie Krystofek of Oglesby; 2 nieces, Patti (Andy) Kamnikar and Peggy Chiu both of Oglesby; and 5 great-nieces and great-nephews, Tristan, Sophia, Adan, Johnathan and Lydia.
He was preceded in death by hisparents; and brother-in-law, John Krystofek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the L-P Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at shieldsfuneralchapel.com