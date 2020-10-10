Robert J. Silfies
Died: October 7, 2020
WARRENVILLE – Robert James Silfies, age 88, of Warrenville, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy, nee Kibilka; loving father of Dr. Dawn Silfies, Laurie (William) Bazil, Christine (Byron) Tinkey, and Robert James Jr. (Iryna) Silfies; devoted grandfather of Alicia (Michael) Lowe, William Bazil, and Jonathon Tinkey; great-grandfather of Reneé, Adahleigh, Ezekial, and Lucius; fond brother of William (the late Edith) Silfies, Harry (Jan) Silfies, and the late Margaret Pippel; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
He will lie in state from 9 to 10 a.m., with a service at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, at Faith United Methodist Church, 815 S. Finley Road, Lombard. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in La Salle.
Memorials to DuPage Symphony Orchestra or Faith United Methodist Church are appreciated.
Go to knollcrest.net
or call 630-932-1500 for more information