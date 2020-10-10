1/
Robert J. Silfies
{ "" }
Robert J. Silfies

Died: October 7, 2020

WARRENVILLE – Robert James Silfies, age 88, of Warrenville, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy, nee Kibilka; loving father of Dr. Dawn Silfies, Laurie (William) Bazil, Christine (Byron) Tinkey, and Robert James Jr. (Iryna) Silfies; devoted grandfather of Alicia (Michael) Lowe, William Bazil, and Jonathon Tinkey; great-grandfather of Reneé, Adahleigh, Ezekial, and Lucius; fond brother of William (the late Edith) Silfies, Harry (Jan) Silfies, and the late Margaret Pippel; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

He will lie in state from 9 to 10 a.m., with a service at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, at Faith United Methodist Church, 815 S. Finley Road, Lombard. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in La Salle.

Memorials to DuPage Symphony Orchestra or Faith United Methodist Church are appreciated.

Go to knollcrest.net or call 630-932-1500 for more information


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
OCT
10
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 9, 2020
Rest in peace Bob. You will be missed by your family and friends. You, Nancy and Laurie are in my prayers.
John Mahoney
Friend
