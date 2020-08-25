Robert 'RiSK' Kapke
Born: June 1, 1964; La Salle
Died: August 5, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Robert "Bob" Kapke, 56, of La Salle, with his family at his side, passed away August 5 at 2 p.m. in his residence.
Cremation rites were accorded. A private family burial service will be at a later date. The Burgess Funereal Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.
Bob was known to many as "RiSK," his signature on his artwork. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle on June 1, 1964 to Robert E. and Marguerite "Marge" White.
For over 30 years, his passion rested in art as an artist. He studied art at The American Academy of Art in Chicago.
Familyand friends always brought a smile to his face, and in return he put one onthem.
He was a member of the former St. Roch's, Resurrection Parishes of La Salle and recently was a member of St. Hyacinth Parish. For several years, he served Mass at St.Roch's.
He was a lifetime member of "HOG" Harley Owners Group.
He is survived by his mom and dad; two sisters, Chrissy (Robert) Bland of La Salle, and Lisa (Ted) Budz of Chicago; one aunt, Francine (Keith) DeGrush; one nephew, David "DJ" Beams; several cousins; and his companions, Pauli and Amadeus.
He is preceded in death by his brother Joseph (1994); and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to thefamily for his favorite charities.
Online condolence may be expressed a www.burgessfh.com