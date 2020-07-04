Robert L. Judd
Born: July 3, 1929; Magnolia
Died: July 1, 2020; Spring Valley
HENNEPIN - Robert L. Judd of Hennepin went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 1st, just 2 days shy of his 91st birthday. Bob died in the loving care of St Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Bob was the "Patriarch" of his large family, consisting of 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren with one great and one great-great on the way!!!
Bob lived his entire life in Putnam County, being born to Marion Gale Judd and Kate Drager in Magnolia, Illinois on July 3, 1929. Bob was the third great-grandson of Thomas Judd, a pioneer of Putnam County.
Bob married Barbara Ann Grasser in Mt Palatine at the Immaculate Conception Church on November 26, 1949. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin L Judd on April 2, 1991, by his parents and three brothers and one sister.
Bob and Barbara moved to Hennepin to run their first grocery store in 1956 and lived in the community they loved their entire life. He and his wife also wintered for many years with their friends at the Landings of Fort Myers Florida.
Bob was a member of the Putnam County School Board for 7 years. He was the Chairman of the Hennepin Public Water District at its inception and served as a trustee on the Hennepin Village Board for many years during the building of the J&L Steel Plant.
He was a founding member of the Edgewood Golf Club, a Hennepin fireman for over 25 years and a member of the Hennepin Betterment Association, enjoying most of all the annual pig roasts of years gone by. He was an active member of the Hennepin Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was a man of faith and is a 64-year member of St Patrick Church in Hennepin. Bob operated the Hennepin Food Mart for over 20 years and founded Hennepin Marine in 1960. He opened and operated Hennepin?s first Laundrymat. He was a founding partner of Judd Construction and was named Hennepin Citizen of the Year in 2017
Bob is survived by three sons and two daughters, Terry (Barb) Judd of Hennepin, Charles (Cheri) of Hennepin, and Mark (Mary) Judd of Hennepin, Jackie (Ron) Vice of Peoria, and Judy (Greg) Boggio of Hennepin.
He is also survived by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will always remember the happy life they enjoyed with "Papa Candy." All of the family rejoices and thanks God for the long and full life that Bob was given, for the discipline he instilled in us, the faith he gave us and for the example of service he showed us.
Due to the present environment, a private funeral Mass will be offered under the apple tree in Bob's orchard at his home in Hennepin with the Rev Patrick De Meulemeester officiating. Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Hennepin.
Memorials may be made to the Putnam County Food Pantry or to a charity of the donors choice
.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com