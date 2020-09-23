1/1
Robert Lucas
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Lucas

Born: September 3, 1932; Spring Valley

Died: September 21, 2020; Spring Valley

Spring Valley – Robert Lee Lucas, 88, of Spring Valley, died in his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. The Mass of Christian burial for Robert will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Anthony Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley. The Rev. Scott Potthoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites. Visitation for Robert will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with additional visitation on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Covid-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.

Robert was born on September 3, 1932, in Spring Valley to Matthew and Agnes (Cassidy) Lucas. He married Dolores Nolasco on November 17, 1956 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in LaSalle. She died on November 10, 2019. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish and was a Korean War Navy Veteran, serving from 1952 to 1960. He worked at Sauer Sundstrand in LaSalle and at Hobbs Corporation in Spring Valley as a facilities electrical engineer. He was a graduate of L-P High School and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago.

Robert is survived by 5 daughters, Cindy (Mark) Johnson of Dalzell, Sandy Lucas of Torrance, California, Kathy (Marc) Lewis of Utica, Sher (Gene) Foster of Spring Valley, Jennifer (Doug) Jablonski of Spring Valley; one son, Bob (Susan) Lucas of Spring Valley; a sister, Patrice Lucas of LaSalle; 19 grandchildren, Jessica (Johnson) Hoover, Sara Johnson, Nick DiFiore, Bob, Marcus and Erik Lewis, Jaclyn (Lewis) Petersen, Gene, Brad, Lucas, Dustin and Jordan Foster, Sam and Gabe Lucas, Caitlyn, Cassidy, Clara, Jack and Jimmie Jablonski; 25 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dolores; one granddaughter, Cara Jablonski; 7 sisters, Dolores Galetti, Margery Zawacki, Mary Thompson, Beverly Derix, Madonna A. Mini, Peggy Sweetland, and Madonna Mae in infancy; and 2 brothers, James and Matthew Lucas.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. Anthony Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved