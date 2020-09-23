Robert Lee Lucas
Born: September 3, 1932; Spring Valley
Died: September 21, 2020; Spring Valley
Spring Valley – Robert Lee Lucas, 88, of Spring Valley, died in his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. The Mass of Christian burial for Robert will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Anthony Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley. The Rev. Scott Potthoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites. Visitation for Robert will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with additional visitation on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Covid-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.
Robert was born on September 3, 1932, in Spring Valley to Matthew and Agnes (Cassidy) Lucas. He married Dolores Nolasco on November 17, 1956 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in LaSalle. She died on November 10, 2019. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish and was a Korean War Navy Veteran, serving from 1952 to 1960. He worked at Sauer Sundstrand in LaSalle and at Hobbs Corporation in Spring Valley as a facilities electrical engineer. He was a graduate of L-P High School and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago.
Robert is survived by 5 daughters, Cindy (Mark) Johnson of Dalzell, Sandy Lucas of Torrance, California, Kathy (Marc) Lewis of Utica, Sher (Gene) Foster of Spring Valley, Jennifer (Doug) Jablonski of Spring Valley; one son, Bob (Susan) Lucas of Spring Valley; a sister, Patrice Lucas of LaSalle; 19 grandchildren, Jessica (Johnson) Hoover, Sara Johnson, Nick DiFiore, Bob, Marcus and Erik Lewis, Jaclyn (Lewis) Petersen, Gene, Brad, Lucas, Dustin and Jordan Foster, Sam and Gabe Lucas, Caitlyn, Cassidy, Clara, Jack and Jimmie Jablonski; 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dolores; one granddaughter, Cara Jablonski; 7 sisters, Dolores Galetti, Margery Zawacki, Mary Thompson, Beverly Derix, Madonna A. Mini, Peggy Sweetland, and Madonna Mae in infancy; and 2 brothers, James and Matthew Lucas.
