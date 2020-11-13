Robert M. Wilkinson III
Born: June 19, 1965; La Salle
Died: October 31, 2020; Miami, Arizona
MIAMI, Ariz. – Robert Marks Wilkinson III, 55 of Miami, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 31, 2020 at 8 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Bulman Miles Funeral Services, 309 W. Live Oak Street, Miami, AZ 85539 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Robert was born on June 19, 1965 to Robert Marks Wilkinson Jr. and Jean Marie (Lishewski) Wilkinson at St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle, Illinois. He attended La Salle-Peru TWP H.S. He married Coreybeth Harper on February 1, 2013. He operated Robert's Radiator Service in La Salle for a few years after his father died. He moved to Miami, Arizona and worked for Gila Muffler & Radiator Service. He attended Gila Community College and received his associate's degree in computer science. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Robert really liked spending time hunting with his father as a child and into his teenage years. His hobbies were watching baseball, football, NASCAR and the History Channel.
He is survived by his wife, Coreybeth (Harper) Wilkinson; and four sons, Robert Marks (Jessica) Knettle of Spring Valley, Michael Wilkinson of Chicago, Justin Robert Wilkinson of Spring Valley, and Sean Lee Wilkinson of Miami, Arizona. He also is survived by his sisters, Bobbie J. (Wayne) Sherman of Peru, Illinois, Terri M. (Wilkinson) Souza of Spring, TX and Tammi L. (Wilkinson) Powers of Buckeye, Arizona. Robert also is survived by grandchildren, Kaelyn Knettle and Westin Wilkinson of Spring, Valley, Illinois; and nieces, Alessandra M. Souza of Beaumont, Texas, Brigitte K. (Eric) Wilkinson Hargrave of Lincoln, Illinois, Canté Lost Bear of Buckeye, Arizona, and Tehila S. Lost Bear of Graham, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Memorials in honor of Robert may be directed to the family.
