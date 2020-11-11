Robert 'Bob' Slusarek
Born: September 19, 1930; La Salle
Died: November 4, 2020; Mendota
LA SALLE – Robert "Bob" Slusarek, 90, of La Salle, passed away November 4 at 8:13 a.m. at Heritage Health Care in Mendota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 14 at St. Hyacinths Church at 11 a.m. Reverend Paul Carlson, pastor of LaSalle Catholic parishes will officiate. Burial will follow at St.Hyacinth Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the LaSalle / OglesbyMemorial Veterans Group. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. untilthe time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.
Bob was born on September 19, 1930 in La Salle to Ladislaus John and Frances (Wlodarczyk) Slusarek. He attended St. Bede Academy and graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School in 1949. He worked as a laborer at Libby Owens Ford in Naplate from 1949 until retiring in 1989.
He was a corporal in the United States Army, serving in Panamaf rom 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict.
He married Arlene Liss on July 6, 1963 in St. Hyacinth Church in La Salle.
He had a great love for the outdoors, fishing with his friends, sitting in his backyard feeding the birds, squirrels and rabbits year-round, and listening to country music, especially the Grand Ole Opry and many bluegrass festivals. He never missed attending Saturday Mass at St. Hyacinth's, enjoyed the L-P boys basketball and football games at home and away, playing cards at the tavern, and spending time with his grandchildren from babysitting to attending their sporting events, church events, concerts, and graduations.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, of La Salle; a son, John Robert (Michelle) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Stacy Konczak of Peru; three granddaughters, Alexandra Marie Konczak of Peru, Anna Nicole Konczak of Quincy, Illinois, and Arianna Noelle Slusarek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and three grandsons, Noah John Aloysius Konczak of Norfolk, Virginia, Joshua Robert Slusarek of CedarRapids, and Jack Lorus Konczak of Peru.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Marie; and his parents Ladislaus John and Frances Slusarek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his favorite charities.
