Robert 'Bob' SobkowiakBorn: March 31, 1937; La SalleDied: November 5, 2020; PeruPERU – Robert "Bob" Sobkowiak, 83, of Peru, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side Thursday, Nov. 5, in his residence.Services for Bob were held Monday, Nov. 9.The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle handled the arrangements.Bob was born March 31, 1937, in La Salle to Edward and Victoria (Wieczorek) Sobkowiak.He served his country through the branch of the Marines from 1954 to 1956.He married Ema Jean Bacidore on June 27, 1964, in Holy Rosary Church in La Salle.He retired from Caterpillar in Aurora after 33 years of service with them.He was a musician most of his adult life. He played the guitar with several bands in the area.Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling. For 50 years, they would go fishing in Minnesota. For 20 years, they wintered in Florida, with several years traveling on their motorcycles.All of the traveling left them with many heartful memories to cherish.He is survived by his wife and several cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents.