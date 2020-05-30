Robert W. Nixon
Robert W. Nixon

Died: May 27, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Robert W. Nixon, 91, a resident of the Illinois Veterans' Home at La Salle, and formerly of Oglesby and Florida died at 12:20 p.m. May 27, 2020 at the veterans' home

Arrangements are pending in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby


Published in News Tribune on May 30, 2020.
