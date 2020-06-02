Robert W. Nixon
Born: December 15, 1928; Ottawa
Died: May 27, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Robert W. Nixon, 91, a resident of the Illinois Veterans' Home at La Salle and formerly of Oglesby and Florida, died at 12:40 p.m. May 27, 2020 in the veterans' home.
There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Bob was born December 15, 1928 in Ottawa to Harold and Mae (Davis) Nixon. He married Pearl Mary Brennan April 23, 1994 in Moline.
Bob was a teacher and principal for 38 years. His last job was principal of Ridgewood Grade School in East Moline.
Bob was a member of Holy Family Church, the Oglesby Elks and the Oglesby American Legion. He was an avid golfer, card player and a big Cub and Bears fan.
Two of Bob's most memorable events in his life were the birth of his first grandson Matthew, they immediately bonded and they became best buddies for life, and the recent birth of his second grandson Jackson was the culmination of his joy. Bob was overwhelmed with happy tears and felt truly blessed.
Bob had a happy disposition. He enjoyed his family and many super friends. He looked forward to Sundays, as this was his special day to chat with family and friends. He never complained and he was thankful for each blessing he ever received.
He served with the Army during WWII.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl Mary of Oglesby; a daughter, Torri Liden of Palmyra, VA; two stepsons, Jeff (Brenda) Yero of Battle Ground, IN and Mark(Tanya) Yero of North Port, FL; four grandchildren, Nicole, Alysia , Matthew and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Vincent and Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Steve; two brothers ; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the Illinois Veterans' Home at La Salle.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.