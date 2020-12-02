Robert William Bentlin
Born: June 26, 1928; in Streator, IL
Died: November 26, 2020; in Columbia, SC
Robert William Bentlin, 92, of Columbia, SC, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor of St. John?s Lutheran Church, Peru officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca with full military rites conducted by Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Visitation will be 12-1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Bentlin was born June 26, 1928 in Streator to Louis Jr. and Elizabeth "Irene" (Miller) Bentlin. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School. He married Gladys Lo Rayne Nelson on November 16, 1958 at St. Paul?s Lutheran Church in Tonica. She passed away on December 28, 2016.
Mr. Bentlin was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart among other decorations. He was a farmer and also worked as a guard at Bassicks and Hobbs in Spring Valley. Mr. Bentlin was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tonica and the Magnolia American Legion. He enjoyed gardening and riding motorcycles. Together, with his wife, they enjoyed volunteering at the Illinois Valley PADS homeless shelter in Peru.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce (David) Lester of Bolivar, TN; two grandchildren, Marcy Murphy of Castle Rock, CO and Nathan Lester of Warrenville, SC; two great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy and Rylee Lester; one sister, Marilyn (Robert) McConnell of Texas and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, Donna Bentlin; one sister, Mildred Friedrich and two brothers, Wally and Marion Bentlin.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492 in Streator.
