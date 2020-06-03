Robin R. 'Rob' Essl
Born: January 5, 1959
Died: May 26, 2020
BUDA, Texas – On May 26, 2020, after an almost 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer, the angels came down and led our beloved Rob into heaven to be with Jesus for eternal life.
Rob was born on January 5, 1959 in La Salle, Illinois, born to parents Richard and Carol Essl. He grew up in the Midwest beginning a lifelong love of motorcycles when he was just a young boy. His father and mother both enjoyed riding.
Rob graduated from LP High School in La Salle, Illinois then shortly after moved to Texas with his family. He then started his 42-year career at Texas Lehigh Cement Company at the age of 19, in 1978 as an oiler. He loved his job and was dedicated to his work, the company and to the community of Buda, who became his extended family.
In 2006, Rob met the love of his life, Georgia Rossmann-Feit and they were blissfully married on December 7, 2008. Rob was known as a very genuine, passionate and caring man who enjoyed life and being there for others. He was dependable, hardworking and one of those guys who everyone enjoyed being around. e was definitely one in a million! He loved God and country, his family and friends dearly. He had a huge passion for music, especially Elvis, and he loved working on his Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as his Corvette. Weekends were made for road trips with the wind in his hair, music in his ears and the freedom of the open road beckoning him.
Rob is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; his mother, Carol Essl; his sister, Bobbie "Beetsie" Essl-LaPointe' his bonus daughter, Brandy Feit; two children; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father Richard John Essl, and his sister Fawn "Muffy" Essl Duncan.
A celebration of Rob's life will take place at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle at 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX.
The gathering for the service will be small, including only immediate family members and a few close friends due to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required to be worn at the service, as we want to be sure we are doing everything possible to keep everyone healthy.
For those unable to attend during these turbulent times, the service will be available via Facebook Livestream. Visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, it was Rob's wishes to make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.