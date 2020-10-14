Rocio Contreras



Born: September 15, 1971; Guadalajara, Jalisco



Died: October 9, 2020; Mendota, IL



Mendota, IL – Rocio Contreras, 49, of Mendota passed away peacefully in her home on October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a decade-long battle with Scleroderma. There will be a service Saturday October 17, 2020 on Zoom. If you would like more information please contact the family. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.



Rocio was born on September 15, 1971, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, to Salvador and Guadalupe (Arce) Reyes. Rocio married her husband Ismael on December 30, 1990. Rocio was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and friend. Her greatest joy in life was to be with her family. She had a special relationship with her only grandchild Joziah who will miss his "Atis" dearly. Although her life was short, her memory is eternal. She will always be remembered as a very caring, thoughtful, and spiritual person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She had a great sense of style and would love to dress according to the occasion. Her contagious laugh will always be remembered by all that met her. She is survived by her husband, Ismael Contreras of Mendota; one son Ismael "Milo" Contreras of Mendota; one daughter, Mayra (Ismael "Pito") Pagan of LaSalle; one grandson, Joziah Pagan of LaSalle; her mother, Guadalupe of Mexico; 6 sisters; 3 brothers; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Salvador, and mother-in-law, Elvira.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





