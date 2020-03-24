News Tribune Obituaries
Helmer-Shields Funeral Home
410 E Hopkins Ave
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-6234
Rodney D. Ellis

Rodney D. Ellis Obituary
Rodney D. Ellis

Born: Aug. 6, 1953; Spring Valley

Died: March 20, 2020; Princeton

SPRING VALLEY – Rodney D. Ellis, 66, of Spring Valley, IL passed away Friday, March 20th, 2020, at Aprion Care Center in Princeton, IL.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, IL. Cremation has been accorded.

Rodney was born August 6, 1953, in Spring Valley, IL, to George and Mae (Franklin) Ellis. He married Diane Martin September 14, 1985, in Peru, IL.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Diane; four daughters, Debbie (James) Stevenson of Genoa, IL, Lynette (Russell) Price of Spring Valley, IL, Ashley Ellis of Spring Valley, IL, and DesaRay Ellis of Spring Valley, IL; one son, Richard (Corrie) Bugiyne II of La Salle, IL; four sisters, Karen Mosley of Utica, IL, Kathy Ellis of Spring Valley, Joyce Winch of Spring Valley, and Vickie Ellis of LaSalle; three brothers, Russell (Annie) Ellis of Spring Valley, IL, Randy (Debbie) Ellis of Arkansas, and his twin brother, Raymond (Anita) Ellis of Cherry, IL; 17 grandchildren; and many friends.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Roland Ellis; one granddaughter; and two nieces.

Memorials may be directed to the family.
