1/1
Rodney Quinlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Quinlan

Born: May 11, 1959; Princeton

Died: July 9, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Rodney Quinlan, 61, of La Salle passed away in his residence at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.

He was born in Princeton on May 11, 1959, to Raymond and Myrna (Tomsha) Quinlan.

He was in sales for many years in Peoria as a telemarketer. Living in the Illinois Valley, he was employed by several establishments throughout the years.

He was a member of the Mendota Elks Lodge #1212.

His greatest pastime was for the sport of bowling. He bowled in many local leagues for several years. 

He was awarded "Bowler of the Year" through the Super Bowl Lanes in Peru.

He recorded many 300 games. He enjoyed teaching the art of bowling to young children.

He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Ron Konczak of La Salle; brother, Nick Quinlan; a nephew; and stepbrothers and stepsisters, stepnephews and stepnieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.burgessfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved