Rodney Quinlan
Born: May 11, 1959; Princeton
Died: July 9, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Rodney Quinlan, 61, of La Salle passed away in his residence at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.
He was born in Princeton on May 11, 1959, to Raymond and Myrna (Tomsha) Quinlan.
He was in sales for many years in Peoria as a telemarketer. Living in the Illinois Valley, he was employed by several establishments throughout the years.
He was a member of the Mendota Elks Lodge #1212.
His greatest pastime was for the sport of bowling. He bowled in many local leagues for several years.
He was awarded "Bowler of the Year" through the Super Bowl Lanes in Peru.
He recorded many 300 games. He enjoyed teaching the art of bowling to young children.
He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Ron Konczak of La Salle; brother, Nick Quinlan; a nephew; and stepbrothers and stepsisters, stepnephews and stepnieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
.