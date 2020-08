Rogene A. Snook



Died: August 24, 2020



OTTAWA – Rogene A. Snook, 87, of Ottawa, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at La Salle County Nursing Home. Private visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28th, with Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m., at St. Columba Church with Rev. David Kipfer celebrating. Interment will be at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.





