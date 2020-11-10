1/1
Roger A. Chambers
1947 - 2020
Roger A. Chambers

Born: April 1, 1947; La Salle

Died: November 6, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Roger A. Chambers, 73, of Mendota, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, in his residence.

Graveside services for family and friends were Monday, Nov. 9, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.

Roger was born April 1, 1947, in La Salle, to Donald and Leona (Lipka) Chambers and lived in Mendota most of his life.

He attended Mendota High School and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering as an electrical engineer. He was retired and worked several jobs in his lifetime in the Mendota area, most recently at Del Monte and Black Brothers. He was friendly to everyone he met and was an avid reader who loved intellectual subjects, as well as science fiction. He also cared for his mother for many years before her death.

He is survived by his brothers, Brian (Deb) Harris of Amboy and Karl (Clara) Harris of Dixon; sister, Sheryl (Doug) Setchell of Ashford, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Herbert Harris.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Restland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 8, 2020
May the joy of Easter sustain Roger's family at this difficult time. Leon and Marilynn Walker classmates MHS 1965.
Rest in peace, Roger
Leon Walker
Friend
November 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Roger’s passing. I went to school and worked with Roger at DelMonte. He was unfailingly friendly, helpful and welcoming to everyone! No one tried harder than he. I’ll miss his sweet demeanor. Rest In Peace Roger.
Julia and Jim Wade
November 7, 2020
Roger you were a true friend. Thank you for all the talks we had. You will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family.
Teresa Armstrong
Friend
