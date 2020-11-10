Roger A. Chambers



Born: April 1, 1947; La Salle



Died: November 6, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Roger A. Chambers, 73, of Mendota, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, in his residence.



Graveside services for family and friends were Monday, Nov. 9, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.



Roger was born April 1, 1947, in La Salle, to Donald and Leona (Lipka) Chambers and lived in Mendota most of his life.



He attended Mendota High School and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering as an electrical engineer. He was retired and worked several jobs in his lifetime in the Mendota area, most recently at Del Monte and Black Brothers. He was friendly to everyone he met and was an avid reader who loved intellectual subjects, as well as science fiction. He also cared for his mother for many years before her death.



He is survived by his brothers, Brian (Deb) Harris of Amboy and Karl (Clara) Harris of Dixon; sister, Sheryl (Doug) Setchell of Ashford, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Herbert Harris.



Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services.





