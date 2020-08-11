1/1
Roger A. Hamel
Roger A. Hamel

Born: November 20, 1927; La Salle

Died: August 7, 2020; Princeton

TROY GROVE – Roger A. Hamel, 92, of Troy Grove, died August 7, 2020 in Hawthorne Inn in Princeton.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Troy Grove Cemetery. Full military services will be conducted by the Mendota VFW.

Roger was born in La Salle on November 20, 1927 to John and H. Mae (Dock) Hamel. He served as a sergeant with the US Army, stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado as a ski instructor. He married Joan M. White on July 2, 1949. Roger worked for the Chicago Northwest Railroad and then maintenance at Manley Bros. in Troy Grove, retiring 30 years ago. He and his wife Joan were avid bowlers, golfers, and travelers. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and his best canine friend, Maui.

Roger is survived by one daughter, Renee (Dave) Olsen of Princeton; one son, Randall Hamel of St. Louis, MO; daughter-in-law, Michele Hamel of Byron; three grandchildren, Jason (Jenna) Hamel, Kara Olsen, and Mandy (Robert) McCartney; and four great grandchildren, P.J. and Bella Hamel, Colton and Brody McCartney.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan on March 20, 2012; one son, Robert Hamel; one sister, Maxine M. Hamel; and one brother, John Hamel.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
