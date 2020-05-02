Roger F. JustDied: April 28, 2020WILLOWBROOK – Roger Francis Just of Willowbrook, IL, formerly of La Grange Park, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.Roger, 93, born in La Salle-Peru, IL, was a loving husband of 50 years to Mary Jean, was a devoted and caring father of six children, and dearly loved his 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roger dedicated more than six decades of his life working for the freight industry, and served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was also an avid gardener who always had a yard adorned with beautiful flowers.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella (Krolak) Just; his wife, Mary Jean (Shields); and his brother, Donald Just.Roger is survived by his children, Mary Lynn (Steve) Capouch, Beth Ann (Craig) Scott, Susan (James) Schlindwein, William (Susan), Gregory (Sandra), Cheryl (Tony) Napoli; his grandchildren Andy, Cathleen and Thomas Capouch, Matthew (Kelly) and Gavin Scott, Daniel (Alex), Ann Marie (Ryan) Schiller and Susie Schlindwein, Nicholas, Kerry, Alexandra, Lauren and Mark Just, and Gabriella Napoli; his great-grandchildren, Emma and Madelyn Schiller; his brothe,r Richard Just; and his many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be private.Memorials may be made to Hinsdale Hospital Foundation- Area of Highest and Greatest Need, 120 N Oak Street Hinsdale, IL 60521. Please indicate that your gift is in memorial of Roger Just. Donations will benefit the doctors and nurses who are bravely fighting COVID-19 and who took excellent care of Roger.Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home.