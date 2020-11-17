Roman 'Romie' Rimmele
Born: November 16, 1939; La Salle
Died: November 1, 2020; Peru
Roman "Romie" Rimmele, 80, of Peru, formerly of La Salle, passed away peacefully Nov. 1, in his residence. Per his wish, cremation rites have been accorded.
A private memorial Mass will be held in St. Hyacinth Church, La Salle at a later date. The Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor of La Salle Catholic Parishes, will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery with military rites conducted by the La Salle/Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group.
The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.
Romie was born at St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle on Nov. 16, 1939, to LeRoy and Elizabeth (Bartasius) Rimmele.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He married Carol Stih on June 2, 1962, in St. Hyacinth Church.
He was a barber in the City of La Salle for 50 years and enjoyed talking with customers about the Illinois Valley, politics and sports.
He was a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan (Go, Go White Sox!!) and couldn't resist teasing his Cubs fan friends/customers.
He also loved to fish and play cards. Romie will be dearly missed by many.
Romie served a term as a La Salle Second Ward Alderman followed by 16 years as La Salle City Treasurer.
He was a member of St. Hyacinth Parish, Catholic War Veterans, Knights of Columbus, St. Stephen's Society and the Cedar Point Sportsman Club.
Romie loved his family and he was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, three children, Kurt (Tracy), of Peru, Diane Lane, of Peru, and Doug (Marcie), of Indianapolis Ind.; six grandchildren, Kyle and Eric Rimmele, Tyler and Drew Lane, Reegan and Delaini Rimmele; his sister, Jeanette West, of Louisiana, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Herbert; sister-in-law, Leona Rimmele; brother-in-law, Rudy West; and a son in-law, Doug Lane.
