Ron Skerston Sr.



Born: August 10, 1944



Died: July 15, 2020



PRESCOTT, Wis. – Oglesby native Ron Skerston Sr., 75, of Prescott, WI passed away peacefully July 15th at 9 p.m., surrounded by his three children.



A fish fry will be held in his honor at Lehigh Park Oglesby, IL on Saturday, September 19th at noon.



He was known for his charm, a sense of humor that honored people with dubious nicknames, calling people a Lithuanian curse of "rupuze" (while shaking his fist), threatening kids telling them he would put lightning in their pants, and his redneck ability to rig up any contraption. He was a former deputy sheriff for La Salle County and had been a jack of all trades, including farmer, bartender, car salesman, and muscle for a mobster. He had a lifelong love of fishing, hunting, and had the greatest pheasant hunting dog in the world, Gretel. Like many from the Illinois Valley he has stories of "limiting out" on pheasants, coons, deer, fish, or anything else in or near season.



He was born on August 10, 1944 at the People's Hospital in Peru, to Joe & Mabel (Williams) Skerston of Oglesby, IL.



He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Brian) Skerston Montgomery of Dayton, TN; daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Skerston Anderson of Prescott, WI; son, Ron (Amy) Skerston Jr. of Spring Valley, IL; and has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his ex-wife of many years, Janet Sue Ghrist of Tonica, IL. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Delmar "Skip"(Carleen) Skerston of Tonica; his sister, Audrey (Lenny) Mozina of Peru; brother, Jim (Nancy) Skerston of Springfield; and sister Clara (Eddie) Cosgrove of Merryville, IN.



He is also survived by his sisters, Betty (Mike) Kozel of Oglesby, Cathy Castrone of Hoover, AL; and his brother Jack Skerston of Deer River, MN.



A tree has been planted in his honor.





