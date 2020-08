Ronald Bickel



Died: August 24, 2020; Rockford



OTTAWA – Ronald Bickel, 87, of Ottawa, died Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Amberwood Nursing Home in Rockford.



Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28th, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to current state guidelines, those attending are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store