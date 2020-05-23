Ronald E. Padawan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Padawan

Born: October 16, 1942

Died: May 20, 2020

LA SALLE – Ronald E. Padawan, 77, of La Salle, died May 20, 2020 in Aperion Care in Princeton.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle from 9:30 a.m. Monday until 10:45 a.m.

Ronald was born on October 16, 1942 to Cornello "Bud" and Matilda "Tillie" (Miklavcic) Padawan. He was a 50-year member of SNPS Lodge 002 and Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. He was retired from Horizon Industries. Ronald, along with his twin sister Linda, was co-chairperson for the Horizon House 2018 Tree of Hope Campaign. He liked going out to restaurants to eat and get a vanilla shake. He always wanted fried chicken and cake for his birthday party. Ronald loved to look at cookbooks and watch cooking shows to help choose what to make for meals. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and had many Bears shirts and sweatshirts.

Ronald is survived by his twin sister Linda; two uncles; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Horizon House. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.#.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved