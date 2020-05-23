Ronald E. Padawan
Born: October 16, 1942
Died: May 20, 2020
LA SALLE – Ronald E. Padawan, 77, of La Salle, died May 20, 2020 in Aperion Care in Princeton.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle from 9:30 a.m. Monday until 10:45 a.m.
Ronald was born on October 16, 1942 to Cornello "Bud" and Matilda "Tillie" (Miklavcic) Padawan. He was a 50-year member of SNPS Lodge 002 and Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. He was retired from Horizon Industries. Ronald, along with his twin sister Linda, was co-chairperson for the Horizon House 2018 Tree of Hope Campaign. He liked going out to restaurants to eat and get a vanilla shake. He always wanted fried chicken and cake for his birthday party. Ronald loved to look at cookbooks and watch cooking shows to help choose what to make for meals. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and had many Bears shirts and sweatshirts.
Ronald is survived by his twin sister Linda; two uncles; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Horizon House. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.#.com.
Born: October 16, 1942
Died: May 20, 2020
LA SALLE – Ronald E. Padawan, 77, of La Salle, died May 20, 2020 in Aperion Care in Princeton.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Visitation will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle from 9:30 a.m. Monday until 10:45 a.m.
Ronald was born on October 16, 1942 to Cornello "Bud" and Matilda "Tillie" (Miklavcic) Padawan. He was a 50-year member of SNPS Lodge 002 and Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. He was retired from Horizon Industries. Ronald, along with his twin sister Linda, was co-chairperson for the Horizon House 2018 Tree of Hope Campaign. He liked going out to restaurants to eat and get a vanilla shake. He always wanted fried chicken and cake for his birthday party. Ronald loved to look at cookbooks and watch cooking shows to help choose what to make for meals. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and had many Bears shirts and sweatshirts.
Ronald is survived by his twin sister Linda; two uncles; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Horizon House. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.#.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.