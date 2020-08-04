Ronald R. VaessenBorn: July 19, 1940Died: July 31, 2020SUBLETE – Ronald R. Vaessen, 80, of Sublette passed away July 31 at KSB Hospital in Dixon after a six-month illness, with his wife and children at his side.Ronald was born on July 19, 1940, in Spring Valley to Ralph and Della (Pachankis) Vaessen. Ron was a lifelong resident of Sublette.Blessed to have had 54 1/2 years of marriage, he married Ruth Ann Schwemlein on Oct. 16, 1965, in Holy Cross Church, Mendota.Ron was a 1958 graduate of St. Bede Academy. He worked for Vaessen Bros. Chevrolet for over 44 years as a mechanic and later as a part manager. He worked part-time there after he retired and also at Vaessen Implement Repair as a parts runner.He served in U.S. Army Reserves from 1962 to 1968. He was a volunteer on the Sublette Fire Department for 33 years and was a lieutenant part of that time. He was a village trustee on the Sublette Village Board for 18 years. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and sang in choir for over 50 years. He was a member of JFK Council Knights of Columbus, Mendota.Ron liked to fix things, do photography and videoing and had interest in trains. He and his wife enjoyed the hobby of railfanning, and this was included in their travels to different states.Many clerks and waitresses will remember him by his joke: Why is a cat on a beach so much like Christmas? ... Sandy Claws!Ron was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; daughter, Julie (Troy) Bryden of Machesney Park; son, Jared (Laura) Vaessen of Mark; grandchildren, Jenna Bryden, Luke and Chase Vaessen; and brother, Neal Vaessen of Sublette.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws, James Schwemlein and Henry Schwemlein; and sister-in-law, Donna Vaessen.Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family only at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette, with Father Randy Fronek officiating. Public visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. A public burial will follow after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sublette, with military rites by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Masks and social distancing are required by the family. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette Fire Department, Union Depot Railroad Museum or the donor's choice.