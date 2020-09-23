1/1
Ronald Rebholz
1957 - 2020
Ronald Lee Rebholz

Born: March 1, 1957; Mendota, IL

Died: September 20, 2020; Buchanan, TN

Mendota – Ronald Lee Rebholz, age 63, formerly of Mendota, passed away September 20, 2020 at his home in Buchanan, Tennessee, surrounded by family after a long battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Tony Dieckmann officiating. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family wishes to thank you in advance for adhering to COVID guidelines of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Ronald was born on March 1, 1957, in Mendota, to Earl and Lois (Smith) Rebholz. He graduated from Mendota High School in 1976 with his sister by his side. His junior year he met his high school sweetheart and soul mate Joann. Joann and his sister Donna did their part on the dance team to cheer on Ronald as he starred on the basketball team averaging 22 points a game. Ronald was married to the love of his life Joann Walzer on July 14, 1979, who preceded him in death on July 13, 2016, after nearly 37 years of marriage. They welcomed their first of two daughters, Jill Renee, in January of 1984, and their second, Lori Jo, in June of 1985. He was such a proud father and spent every vacation day he had to attend every single athletic event they played in. He may have only had two daughters, but he was a father to so many more.

Ronald worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 17 years while residing in Pontiac, Illinois, before moving back into his childhood home. Once back in Mendota, he began working for the City Streets and Parks Department. He then retired after giving 20 hard years to the city he cared so much for. He was known for his love of antique cars, auto detailing, and his favorite furry friend Oliver. He shared his love of old cars and fast cars so much with his brothers, Raymond and Donald, and brother-in-law Dean, and from attending several car shows with them and watching Donald from the stands when he raced his stock car.

As a lifetime Chicago Cubs fan, the family kindly requests all guests to sport Cubs attire in his honor. Additionally, if you've got an old car, a fast car, or just a real cool car, feel free to bring it out to the Mendota Moose Lodge from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. We're trying to send him off with all his favorite things.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Raymond Rebholz, on June 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to assist his family with funeral expenses.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
September 22, 2020
Rest in Piece Ron and God is getting a very good man but way to young
Kevin McLaughlin
Friend
September 22, 2020
My sincerest sympathies for the family and friends of Ron. He will missed by so many. RIP Ron. See you on the other side.
Katie Cannon
September 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family at this difficult time.
Tim and Carole Eich
Friend
