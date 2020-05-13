Rosalie J. Freeman
Died: May 10, 2020; Ottawa
PLAINFIELD – Rosalie J. (Gallagher) Freeman, 96, of Plainfield, formerly of Earlville and Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ottawa.
Private services are pending.
Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Published in News Tribune on May 13, 2020.