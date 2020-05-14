Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosalie J. Freeman



Died: May 10, 2020; Ottawa



PLAINFIELD – Rosalie J. (Gallagher) Freeman, 96, of Plainfield, formerly of Earlville and Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ottawa.



Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





