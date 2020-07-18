1/
Rosalie J. Freeman
Rosalie J. Freeman

Died: May 10, 2020; Ottawa

PLAINFIELD – Rosalie J. (Gallagher) Freeman, 96, of Plainfield, formerly of Earlville and Ottawa, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ottawa.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Kevin Donoho, of Crossbridge Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Face covering and social distancing should be observed.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
