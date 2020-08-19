Rosalie McLaughlin



Born: July 16, 1924; Plainville



Died: August 4, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Rosalie McLaughlin, 96, of Mendota, passed away August 14, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.



Funeral services will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with visitiation one half-hour prior to the service. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Illinois.



Rosalie was born July 16, 1924 in Plainville to James and Neva (Boyd) McLaughlin.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Otis McLaughlin; brother-in-law, Dallas Strubinger; and sister Madelyn Strubinger.



Rosalie was driven, adventurous, and she had a thirst for knowledge. Rosalie attended Seymour Community High School in Plainville, Western Illinois University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Northern Illinois University, receiving her Masters' degree. From 1942 to 1945 during World War II, Rosalie worked for the Army Map Service, Corps of Engineers in Quincy, IL where she was the secretary for the colonel. After obtaining her teaching degree, Rosalie taught in LaFayette, IL for 9 years, then moved to Northbrook School, Mendota where she taught for 31 years, retiring In June 1988.



Rosalie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Mendota for 61 years, serving as deacon and elder. She also was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers, and Chapter BV, PEO (Mendota).



Ms. McLaughlin, as she was known by her students, had a passion for travel and loved to eat out. On a few of these excursions, she was accompanied by her students. She had a love for all and became the unofficial greeter at Stonecroft and then at Heritage Health, Rosalie always had a smile on her face and a kind word, she will be missed.



Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church.





