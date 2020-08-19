1/1
Rosalie McLaughlin
1924 - 2020
Rosalie McLaughlin

Born: July 16, 1924; Plainville

Died: August 4, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Rosalie McLaughlin, 96, of Mendota, passed away August 14, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with visitiation one half-hour prior to the service. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Illinois.

Rosalie was born July 16, 1924 in Plainville to James and Neva (Boyd) McLaughlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Otis McLaughlin; brother-in-law, Dallas Strubinger; and sister Madelyn Strubinger.

Rosalie was driven, adventurous, and she had a thirst for knowledge. Rosalie attended Seymour Community High School in Plainville, Western Illinois University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Northern Illinois University, receiving her Masters' degree. From 1942 to 1945 during World War II, Rosalie worked for the Army Map Service, Corps of Engineers in Quincy, IL where she was the secretary for the colonel. After obtaining her teaching degree, Rosalie taught in LaFayette, IL for 9 years, then moved to Northbrook School, Mendota where she taught for 31 years, retiring In June 1988.

Rosalie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Mendota for 61 years, serving as deacon and elder. She also was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers, and Chapter BV, PEO (Mendota).

Ms. McLaughlin, as she was known by her students, had a passion for travel and loved to eat out. On a few of these excursions, she was accompanied by her students. She had a love for all and became the unofficial greeter at Stonecroft and then at Heritage Health, Rosalie always had a smile on her face and a kind word, she will be missed.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Rosalie you will never be forgotten by me and my entire family. I will never forget all the memories we share with you as far back as I can remember. Thank you for always being there for me, I will miss you. Until we meet again .... Love You ❤ RIP
Celina Reyez
August 17, 2020
Rosalie was a cheerful lady and always had a smile for everyone . She was a family friend and spent many holidays with our family. Memories that will never be forgotten . Together now with the rest of her family , her parents , Madelyn, Dallas and Otis. Rest In Peace dear Rosalie ❤
Jonie Frazier Gerard
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rosalie was a great neighbor and friend. She had a spunky personality what we so enjoyed and a passion for eating out which I share. We will miss her friendship and we take comfort that she is reunited with her family.
Beth Wise
Friend
August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gary Steele
Student
August 16, 2020
Family friend, my teacher and someone I enjoyed taking care of during my nursing career. My god bless you and your family during this time of sorrow.
Sara Torman
Friend
August 16, 2020
Rosalie touched the lives of many Northbrook students over her dedicated teaching and counseling in her Mendota career. Her kindness and generosity to her friends brought blessings to many. May God welcome her with open arms.
Linda Dinges
Friend
