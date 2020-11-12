1/1
Rose Mancini Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mancini Bartlett

Born: February 11, 1922

Died: November 10, 2020

PERU – Actively engaged in life and firmly entrenched as the matriarch of her family, it is with sadness we announce the passing of Rose Mancini Bartlett, on November 10, 2020 at 98 years old.

She was born February 11th, 1922 to Enrico and Augusta (Bertusi) Mancini, Italian immigrants who came here seeking a better life and who worked hard to achieve it; she was one of their eight children, 7 girls and 1 boy, all growing up in Mark, Illinois.

In 1944, like so many of her girlfriends, Mom found a handsome soldier to marry. She and Eugene Bartlett were married in Tyler, Texas on May 17th of that year and were together for the rest of their lives. Settling in Peru, Eugene worked at Westclox and Rose owned and operated her own business, Rose Beauty Shop, for many years. They raised four children; Tom (Diane) Bartlett of Glen Ellyn Illinois, Renee Bartlett Shumsky of Phoenix Arizona, Deborah (Scott) Taylor of Connecticut and Florida, and Craig Charles Bartlett who is currently living in Mark, Illinois, near where his grandparents originally settled!

Rose and Gene had seven grandchildren, whom they adored, and nine great-grandchildren who brought them many years of love and laughter.

We all looked to my Mom to gather us together for vacations and holidays and special occasions and she made sure everyone had their fill of her excellent and made from scratch Italian meals while we told stories around the table. She excelled in feeding people and bringing them together. It was one of her greatest joys. We all still talk about her food! Mom and Dad also loved to dance, and at many occasions they would be the first and last ones on the dance floor.

Eugene passed away November 2nd of 2016, and our Mom spent her last years at Manor Court in Peru, receiving excellent care from the staff there. The family would especially like to thank her favorite nurse, Rachel Koehler, who our Mom thought of as her third daughter, and who was by her side at the end. All of the staff there, however, is wonderful and looked after her like she was one of their own. We will always be grateful to them for that.

A celebration of her life will have to wait for a beautiful spring day next year, when it is safe for a family gathering, and celebrate we will! In the meantime, we will carry her in our hearts every day. What a difference she made to all of our lives.

The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was our mom's favorite charity.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved