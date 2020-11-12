Rose Mancini Bartlett
Born: February 11, 1922
Died: November 10, 2020
PERU – Actively engaged in life and firmly entrenched as the matriarch of her family, it is with sadness we announce the passing of Rose Mancini Bartlett, on November 10, 2020 at 98 years old.
She was born February 11th, 1922 to Enrico and Augusta (Bertusi) Mancini, Italian immigrants who came here seeking a better life and who worked hard to achieve it; she was one of their eight children, 7 girls and 1 boy, all growing up in Mark, Illinois.
In 1944, like so many of her girlfriends, Mom found a handsome soldier to marry. She and Eugene Bartlett were married in Tyler, Texas on May 17th of that year and were together for the rest of their lives. Settling in Peru, Eugene worked at Westclox and Rose owned and operated her own business, Rose Beauty Shop, for many years. They raised four children; Tom (Diane) Bartlett of Glen Ellyn Illinois, Renee Bartlett Shumsky of Phoenix Arizona, Deborah (Scott) Taylor of Connecticut and Florida, and Craig Charles Bartlett who is currently living in Mark, Illinois, near where his grandparents originally settled!
Rose and Gene had seven grandchildren, whom they adored, and nine great-grandchildren who brought them many years of love and laughter.
We all looked to my Mom to gather us together for vacations and holidays and special occasions and she made sure everyone had their fill of her excellent and made from scratch Italian meals while we told stories around the table. She excelled in feeding people and bringing them together. It was one of her greatest joys. We all still talk about her food! Mom and Dad also loved to dance, and at many occasions they would be the first and last ones on the dance floor.
Eugene passed away November 2nd of 2016, and our Mom spent her last years at Manor Court in Peru, receiving excellent care from the staff there. The family would especially like to thank her favorite nurse, Rachel Koehler, who our Mom thought of as her third daughter, and who was by her side at the end. All of the staff there, however, is wonderful and looked after her like she was one of their own. We will always be grateful to them for that.
A celebration of her life will have to wait for a beautiful spring day next year, when it is safe for a family gathering, and celebrate we will! In the meantime, we will carry her in our hearts every day. What a difference she made to all of our lives.
The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, which was our mom's favorite charity.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
.