Rosemary Elizabeth Wendt-REimann



Died: August 1, 2020



PERU – Rosemary Elizabeth "Rosie" (Freihoefer) Wendt-Reimann, 94, of Peru died Saturday, Aug. 1, at Heritage Healthcare Center, Peru.



Arrangements are pending through Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.





