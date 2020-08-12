ROsemary E. 'Rosie' Wendt-Reimann
Born: January 30, 1926; Peru
Died: August 1, 2020; Peru
PERU – It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rosemary Elizabeth "Rosie" (Freihoefer) Wendt-Reimann, 94, longtime resident of Peru, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center, Peru.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Rosemary was born January 30, 1926 in Peru to John and Christina (Kurtenbach) Freihoefer. She was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, Class of 1943. She married Frederick "Fritz" Wendt on November 16, 1946 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru. Together, they raised two daughters, Deidre and Debra who blessed her with six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She worked at GoDan Industries for many years until retirement in 1991. Fritz passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 1992. Later in life, Rosemary shared her vivacity with Robert "Bob" Reimann, whom she married on July 16, 1999 at Holy Trinity Church, Cherry. He passed away on August 15, 2004. Rosemary was a longtime member of the Deer Park Country Club, The Platter Club, St. Joseph's Church and the St. Joseph's Altar and Rosary Society.
Rosemary enjoyed life to the fullest. Whether she was dancing around or singing her favorite Patsy Cline tune, she always had the energy to keep up with her many interests, hobbies and all the extracurricular activities of her ever growing family. She shared a love for travel and adventure, especially in the state of California, where she lived for a few years prior to settling back in her hometown of Peru. Her travels took her around the world and almost always included a round or two of golf. Rosemary was an avid golfer and card playing enthusiast.
Her grandchildren will never forget her bottomless supply of Eskimo Pies, mints and assortment of lighthouse sweatshirts. Rosemary was known as "G.G." to her great-grandchildren and they could always guarantee some sweet treats when visiting her. She shared her love of fine chocolates with them. She enjoyed being around others and always laughing. Without fail, she welcomed a good joke and would spend hours cheering on her beloved Cubbies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and had the joy of being in her loving and fun-spirited presence.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Deidre (Lee) Burkart of Peru and Debra (John) Caresio of Peru; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Andrews, Jeremy (Stacy) Kilday, Jeana (Jeff) Olsen, Joshua (Julie) Kilday, Jason (Michelle) Caresio and Courtney (Kevin) Klobucher; four stepgrandchildren, Jen (Jason) Macklin, Dan (Tricia) Burkart, Kim Burkart and Erin (Bryan) Michaelson; 11 great-grandchildren, Maverick and Isabelle Andrews, Jordan, Lucas and Connor Kilday, Emmitt and Grady Olsen, Wyatt and Isla Kilday and Jackson and Quinn Klobucher; 14 step -great-grandchildren, T.J., Tyler, Ava, Chase, Caleb, Leah, Mia, Caden, Lucy, Simon, Alex, J.J., Anabelle and Audrina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Fritz and Bob; a son-in-law, Patrick Kilday; her parents; two sisters, Hazel Foley and Ruth Freihoefer and her brother, Howard Freihoefer.
