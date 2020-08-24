Rosemary I. Jensen
Born: September 28, 1929
Died: August 19, 2020
LOSTANT – Rosemary Ilene (Dose) Jensen, 90, of Lostant, passed away Tuesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Private graveside services were held at Hope Cemetery, Lostant. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Mrs. Jensen was born September 28, 1929, east of McNabb to Julias and Mary (Hauger) Dose. She married Lowell W. Jensen on September 9, 1952 at the Methodist Church in Lostant. He passed away March 10, 2001. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Jensen of Lostant, Kathy Toth of Edgewater, FL and Carol Jensen of Lostant; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lowell; three sisters; and a brother.
