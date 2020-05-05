Rosetta "Zettie" Cooper
Rosetta C. 'Zettie' Cooper

Born: October 16, 1922; Richland Township

Died: May 2, 2020; Lostant

LOSTANT – Rosetta C. "Zettie" (Schmitt) Cooper, 97, of Lostant passed away early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at her home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Private burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lostant. Arrangementshave been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.

Zettie was born October 16, 1922, in Richland Township to Ben J. and Louise M. (Appel) Schmitt. She married Francis E. "Frat" Cooper on February 12, 1947 at St. Johnthe Baptist Catholic Church, Lostant. He passed away June 16, 1989. She was a member of St. John the BaptistChurch and worked as the caretaker of the church for many years, was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan, loved gardening and playing cards. Above all, her absolute love was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her six grandchildren, Karla (Mark Anderson) Lahman, Sherry (Greg) Kreiser, Michael (Lisa) Cooper, Jennifer(David) Sharp, Gina (Terry) Prine and Jori (Matt Lawson) Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob (Kimberly) Lahman, Evan (Annie Miller) Kreiser, Taylor Kreiser, Logan Kreiser, Carlie Russell, Brayden Cooper, Trenton Cooper, Grayson Cooper, Makenzie Chambers, Kentley Sharp and Brynley Sharp; one great-great-grandchild, Aubrey Lahman; a sister, Vera West; and a daughter-in-law, MaryCooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Terry and James Cooper and one brother, Russell "Bud" Schmitt.

Pallbearers will be her family members.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Lostant Ambulance Service. The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com


Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.
