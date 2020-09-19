1/
Roy E. Waldschmidt
Roy E. Waldschmidt

Born: November 29, 1933

Died: September 14, 2020

GRANVILLE – Roy E. Waldschmidt, 86 of Granville passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Green Valley, IL with his loving family by his side.

Celebration of life will be private. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Roy was born on November 29, 1933 in Magnolia Township to John and Susanne (Giese) Waldschmidt.

Roy served in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician, heavy equipment operator and repairman, a school bus driver and was a self-employed farmer.

Surviving is one son, Stan (Amie) Waldschmidt of Green Valley; one daughter, Robyn (Keith Jensen) Waldschmidt of Lacon; one brother, Elmer (Mary) Waldschmidt of Granville; one sister, Emma (Edward) Roelofs of Colorado; three grandchildren, John, Stephanie and Jace; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Rayna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jon.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donors choice.

Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
